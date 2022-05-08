Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1985 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1985
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1985 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 600. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (6)
- Russiancoin (6)
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search