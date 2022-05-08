Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1985 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1985 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1985 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1985
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1985 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 600. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Russia Rouble 1985 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1985 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 at auction Russiancoin - February 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia Rouble 1985 at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 at auction Empire - June 15, 2019
Seller Empire
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1985 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 at auction Empire - February 23, 2019
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 at auction Empire - November 9, 2018
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1985 at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

