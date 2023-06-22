Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1984 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1984 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1984 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1984
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1984 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 16,000. Bidding took place November 9, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1984 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 at auction Russiancoin - September 30, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 30, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 at auction Numisbalt - May 23, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Russia Rouble 1984 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Russia Rouble 1984 at auction Empire - January 25, 2019
Seller Empire
Date January 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 at auction Empire - November 9, 2018
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1984 at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1984 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

