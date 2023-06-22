Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1984 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1984
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1984 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 16,000. Bidding took place November 9, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Seller Empire
Date January 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
