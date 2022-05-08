Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1982 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1982 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1982 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1982
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1982 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3737 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 31. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (4)
Russia Rouble 1982 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1982 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1982 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1982 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Russia Rouble 1982 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1982 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Russia Rouble 1982 at auction Empire - June 2, 2018
Seller Empire
Date June 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1982 at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1982 at auction Empire - September 30, 2017
Seller Empire
Date September 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1982 at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1982 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1982 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search