Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1982 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1982
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1982 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3737 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 31. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coins.ee (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (4)
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1982 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search