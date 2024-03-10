Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1981 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1981 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1981 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1981
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1981 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3323 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Russia Rouble 1981 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1981 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Russia Rouble 1981 at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Russia Rouble 1981 at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Russia Rouble 1981 at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Russia Rouble 1981 at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1981 at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Russia Rouble 1981 at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1981 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1981 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1981 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1981 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1981 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1981 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1981 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1981 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1981 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1981 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1981 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1981 at auction Empire - March 21, 2018
Seller Empire
Date March 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1981 at auction Empire - September 30, 2017
Seller Empire
Date September 30, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1981 at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1981 at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Search