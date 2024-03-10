Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1981 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1981
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1981 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3323 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (8)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (4)
- Katz (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 30, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
