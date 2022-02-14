Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1980 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1980 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1980 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1980
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1980 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3319 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Empire (2)
  • Katz (2)
Russia Rouble 1980 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1980 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Russia Rouble 1980 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1980 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Russia Rouble 1980 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1980 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1980 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1980 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1980 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1980 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1980 at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1980 at auction Empire - November 12, 2015
Seller Empire
Date November 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1980 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1980 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Sep 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search