Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1980 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1980
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1980 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3319 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (4)
- Empire (2)
- Katz (2)
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1980 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
