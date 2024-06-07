Rouble 1979 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1979 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3311 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (9) AU (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) SP66 (1) PL65 (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2)