Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1979 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1979
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1979 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3311 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (5)
- Katz (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2077 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2301 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search