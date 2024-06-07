Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1979 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1979 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1979 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1979
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1979 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3311 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
Russia Rouble 1979 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2077 RUB
Russia Rouble 1979 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2301 RUB
Russia Rouble 1979 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1979 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1979 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1979 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1979 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1979 at auction Empire - April 27, 2019
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1979 at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1979 at auction Empire - September 30, 2017
Seller Empire
Date September 30, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1979 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1979 at auction Empire - December 6, 2014
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
