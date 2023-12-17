Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1978 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1978
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1978 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3250 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place September 22, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (5)
- Empire (2)
- Katz (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 1850 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search