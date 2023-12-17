Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1978 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1978 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1978 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1978
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1978 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3250 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place September 22, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1978 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia Rouble 1978 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1978 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia Rouble 1978 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3100 RUB
Russia Rouble 1978 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1978 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 1850 RUB
Russia Rouble 1978 at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Russia Rouble 1978 at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1978 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia Rouble 1978 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1978 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1978 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1978 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1978 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1978 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1978 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1978 at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1978 at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1978 at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1978 at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

