Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1977 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1977 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1977 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1977
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1977 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1197 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 3,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1977 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1977 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1977 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 at auction Empire - November 9, 2018
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 at auction Empire - March 21, 2018
Seller Empire
Date March 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 at auction Empire - September 30, 2017
Seller Empire
Date September 30, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1977 at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1977 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

