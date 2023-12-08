Rouble 1977 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1977 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1197 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 3,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)