Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1977 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1977
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1977 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1197 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 3,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Empire (6)
- Russiancoin (9)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1977 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search