Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1976 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1976
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1976 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 554 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 5,600. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
