Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1976 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1976 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1976 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1976
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1976 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 554 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 5,600. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.

Russia Rouble 1976 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Russia Rouble 1976 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1976 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Russia Rouble 1976 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1976 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1976 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1976 at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1976 at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

