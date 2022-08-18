Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1975 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1975
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1975 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3137 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
