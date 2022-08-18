Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1975 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1975 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1975 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1975
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1975 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3137 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (7)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Russia Rouble 1975 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1975 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1975 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1975 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia Rouble 1975 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1975 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Russia Rouble 1975 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1975 at auction Empire - April 27, 2019
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1975 at auction Empire - November 9, 2018
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1975 at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1975 at auction Empire - March 21, 2018
Seller Empire
Date March 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1975 at auction Empire - March 21, 2018
Seller Empire
Date March 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1975 at auction Empire - September 30, 2017
Seller Empire
Date September 30, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1975 at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1975 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Bertolami Fine Arts
Auction Sep 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search