Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1973 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1973 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1973 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1973
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1973 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3697 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 43. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (6)
  • Russiancoin (4)
Russia Rouble 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia Rouble 1973 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1973 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1973 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Russia Rouble 1973 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1973 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1973 at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1973 at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1973 at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1973 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1973 at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1973 at auction Empire - March 21, 2018
Seller Empire
Date March 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1973 at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1973 at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1973 at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1973 at auction Empire - November 12, 2015
Seller Empire
Date November 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

