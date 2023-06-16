Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1973 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1973
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1973 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3697 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 43. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
