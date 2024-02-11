Rouble 1969 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1969 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3120 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)