Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1969 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1969 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1969 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1969
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1969 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3120 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
Russia Rouble 1969 at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1969 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Russia Rouble 1969 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1969 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1969 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1969 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1969 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1969 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia Rouble 1969 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1969 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1969 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1969 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1969 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1969 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1969 at auction Russiancoin - February 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1969 at auction Russiancoin - June 25, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1969 at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1969 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1969 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1969 at auction Empire - June 2, 2018
Seller Empire
Date June 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1969 at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1969 at auction Frühwald - July 31, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date July 31, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1969 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 29, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 29, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1969 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Sep 21, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Oct 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search