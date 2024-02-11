Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1969 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1969
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1969 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3120 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
