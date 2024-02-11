Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1968 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1968
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1968 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3111 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 4001 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Empire
Date January 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
