Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1968 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1968 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1968 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1968
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1968 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3111 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Empire (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 4001 RUB
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Numismática Leilões - December 2, 2021
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Russiancoin - February 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Russiancoin - June 25, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Empire - January 25, 2019
Seller Empire
Date January 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Russiancoin - August 23, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1968 at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1968 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MDC Monaco
Auction Oct 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Monedalia.es
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Category
Year
Search