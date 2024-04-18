Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1964 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1964
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1964 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2047 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
