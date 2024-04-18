Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1964 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1964 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1964 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1964
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1964 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2047 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Russia Rouble 1964 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1964 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1964 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1964 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1964 at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Russia Rouble 1964 at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1964 at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1964 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1964 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1964 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1964 at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1964 at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1964 at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1964 at auction Empire - November 2, 2019
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1964 at auction Empire - July 19, 2019
Seller Empire
Date July 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1964 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1964 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1964 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1964 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1964 at auction Empire - March 21, 2018
Seller Empire
Date March 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1964 at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1964 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

