Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1922 АГ "Type 1921-1922" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1922
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1922 with mark АГ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Seller Alexander
Date August 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2010 $
Price in auction currency 172306 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
674 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
