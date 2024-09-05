Rouble 1922 АГ "Type 1921-1922" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1922 with mark АГ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

