Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1922 АГ "Type 1921-1922" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1922 АГ "Type 1921-1922" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1922 АГ "Type 1921-1922" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1922
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (293) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1922 with mark АГ. This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date August 8, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date August 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2010 $
Price in auction currency 172306 RUB
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date August 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
674 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Знак - April 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Знак - April 6, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1922 АГ at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

For the sale of Rouble 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

