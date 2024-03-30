Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1924 "Type 1924-1925". Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Narrow letters in "СССР"

Obverse 1 Kopek 1924 "Type 1924-1925" Narrow letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1924 "Type 1924-1925" Narrow letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,27 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1924
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1924 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 33160 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 31,200. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Empire (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Alexander - May 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Alexander - May 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Empire - November 10, 2022
Seller Empire
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Alexander - January 14, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2021
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Empire - December 28, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Imperial Coin - December 21, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 21, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1924 at auction Empire - March 16, 2013
Seller Empire
Date March 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

