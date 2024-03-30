1 Kopek 1924 "Type 1924-1925". Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1924 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 33160 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 31,200. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (4) VF (7) VG (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) VF25 (1) VG8 (1) SP63 (1) BN (3) Service PCGS (1) RNGA (1)