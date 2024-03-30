Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1924 "Type 1924-1925". Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Narrow letters in "СССР"
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,27 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1924
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1924 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 33160 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 31,200. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 21, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
