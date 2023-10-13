Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse". Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Peter III)
Variety: Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1762
- Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1762 "Monogram on the reverse" with mark СПБ. Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 8318 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 65,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
11256 $
Price in auction currency 1100000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
10090 $
Price in auction currency 703040 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
