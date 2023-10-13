Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse". Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Peter III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1762 "Monogram on the reverse" with mark СПБ. Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 8318 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 65,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

