Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse". Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Peter III)

Variety: Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" Restrike Diagonally reeded edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter III Reverse Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" Restrike Diagonally reeded edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter III

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1762 "Monogram on the reverse" with mark СПБ. Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 8318 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 65,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
11256 $
Price in auction currency 1100000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
10090 $
Price in auction currency 703040 RUB
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2018
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 8, 2015
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1762 "Monogram on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

