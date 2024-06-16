Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ С.Ю. "Monogram on the reverse" (Russia, Peter III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1762 "Monogram on the reverse" with mark СПБ С.Ю.. This silver coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the RND auction for RUB 62,500,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) Service NGC (2)