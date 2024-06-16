Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ С.Ю. "Monogram on the reverse" (Russia, Peter III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1762
- Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1762 "Monogram on the reverse" with mark СПБ С.Ю.. This silver coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the RND auction for RUB 62,500,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
500000 $
Price in auction currency 500000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
