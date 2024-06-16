Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ С.Ю. "Monogram on the reverse" (Russia, Peter III)

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ С.Ю. "Monogram on the reverse" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter III Reverse Pattern Rouble 1762 СПБ С.Ю. "Monogram on the reverse" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter III

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1762 "Monogram on the reverse" with mark СПБ С.Ю.. This silver coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the RND auction for RUB 62,500,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ С.Ю. "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ С.Ю. "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
500000 $
Price in auction currency 500000 USD
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ С.Ю. "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ С.Ю. "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ С.Ю. "Monogram on the reverse" (Pattern) at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1762 "Monogram on the reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

