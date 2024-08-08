Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Peter III)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter III Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,978)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1091 oz) 3,3937 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ at auction Hess Divo - October 23, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
60000 $
Price in auction currency 60000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
9775 $
Price in auction currency 9775 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

