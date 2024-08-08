Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Peter III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.

Сondition UNC (5) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (5) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)