Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Peter III)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,978)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,1091 oz) 3,3937 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter III
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1762
- Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Peter III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
60000 $
Price in auction currency 60000 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search