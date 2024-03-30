1 Kopek 1762 "Drums". Edge ribbed (Russia, Peter III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums". Edge ribbed. This copper coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 35,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

