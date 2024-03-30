Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1762 "Drums". Edge ribbed (Russia, Peter III)

Variety: Edge ribbed

Obverse 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" Edge ribbed - Coin Value - Russia, Peter III Reverse 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" Edge ribbed - Coin Value - Russia, Peter III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter III
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums". Edge ribbed. This copper coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 35,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2376 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
27027 $
Price in auction currency 2496000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition PO
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition G4 BN
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VG8 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction Empire - September 26, 2015
Seller Empire
Date September 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction Alexander - February 27, 2014
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction Alexander - February 27, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction Empire - October 4, 2013
Seller Empire
Date October 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction Empire - March 15, 2013
Seller Empire
Date March 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction Empire - April 27, 2012
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter III Coins of Russia in 1762 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search