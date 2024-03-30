Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1762 "Drums". Edge ribbed (Russia, Peter III)
Variety: Edge ribbed
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter III
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1762
- Ruler Peter III (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums". Edge ribbed. This copper coin from the times of Peter III. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 35,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (2)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Empire (5)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2376 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
27027 $
Price in auction currency 2496000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition PO
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VG8 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1762 "Drums", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search