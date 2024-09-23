Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Copper coins 1 Kopek of Peter III - Russia

type-coin
type-coin

1 Kopek 1762

Drums
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1762 Edge ribbed R3 0 231762 Edge mesh R3 0 0
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter III All Russian coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search