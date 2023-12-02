Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707). Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7 g
- Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 900,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (2)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Empire (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Rare Coins (7)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2095 $
Price in auction currency 155000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
3800 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS64 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
12
