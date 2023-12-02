Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707). Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 900,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2095 $
Price in auction currency 155000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
3800 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Empire - June 15, 2019
Seller Empire
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS64 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨЗ (1707) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1707 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

