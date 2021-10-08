Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703). Crown closed (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Crown closed
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7 g
- Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year ҂АΨΓ (1703)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) . Crown closed. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 46,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
22278 $
Price in auction currency 1600000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
17200 $
Price in auction currency 1100000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1703 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search