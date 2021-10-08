Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703). Crown closed (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Crown closed

Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) Crown closed - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) Crown closed - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year ҂АΨΓ (1703)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) . Crown closed. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 46,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
22278 $
Price in auction currency 1600000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
17200 $
Price in auction currency 1100000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) at auction AURORA - June 3, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1703 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1703 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Polupoltinnik Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search