Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703). Crown closed (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨΓ (1703) . Crown closed. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 46,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6) VF (5) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) Service RNGA (2)