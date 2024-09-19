Polupoltinnik ҂АΨА (1701). Date "҂АΨА" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨА (1701) . Date "҂АΨА". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the RND auction for RUB 25,000,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.

Сondition XF (1)