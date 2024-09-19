Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨА (1701). Date "҂АΨА" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Date "҂АΨА"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7 g
- Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year ҂АΨА (1701)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨА (1701) . Date "҂АΨА". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the RND auction for RUB 25,000,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- RND (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1701 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
