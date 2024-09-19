Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik ҂АΨА (1701). Date "҂АΨА" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Date "҂АΨА"

Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨА (1701) Date "҂АΨА" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨА (1701) Date "҂АΨА" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year ҂АΨА (1701)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨА (1701) . Date "҂АΨА". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the RND auction for RUB 25,000,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • RND (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨА (1701) at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨА (1701) at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1701 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1701 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Polupoltinnik Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search