Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК. Restrike. Copper (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike. Copper

Obverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК Restrike Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК Restrike Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
  • Year ҂АΨѲ (1709)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) with mark БК. Restrike. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place June 1, 2020.

Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1709 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

