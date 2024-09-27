Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК. Restrike. Copper (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike. Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
- Year ҂АΨѲ (1709)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) with mark БК. Restrike. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place June 1, 2020.
