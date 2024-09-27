Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК. Restrike. Copper (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) with mark БК. Restrike. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place June 1, 2020.

Сondition XF (1)