Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 L (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 2,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0665 oz) 2,0675 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1718
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (7)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Empire (8)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (10)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (5)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (11)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (3)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (7)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- Знак (2)
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 870 USD
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1449 $
Price in auction currency 133925 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search