Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 L (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 L - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 L - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 2,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0665 oz) 2,0675 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1718
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 L at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 870 USD
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 L at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1449 $
Price in auction currency 133925 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 L at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 L at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 L at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 L at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 L at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 L at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 L at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 L at auction Empire - September 15, 2022
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 L at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 L at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 L at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 L at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 L at auction AURORA - May 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 L at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 L at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 L at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 L at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 L at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 L at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

