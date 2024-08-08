Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Double Chervonets 1714. Restrike. Plain edge (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike. Plain edge
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,98)
- Weight 6,94 g
- Pure gold (0,2187 oz) 6,8012 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Double Chervonets
- Year 1714
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Double Chervonets 1714 . Restrike. Plain edge. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1003 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2021.
