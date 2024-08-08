Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Double Chervonets 1714. Restrike. Plain edge (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike. Plain edge

Obverse Double Chervonets 1714 Restrike Plain edge - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Double Chervonets 1714 Restrike Plain edge - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,98)
  • Weight 6,94 g
  • Pure gold (0,2187 oz) 6,8012 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Double Chervonets
  • Year 1714
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Double Chervonets 1714 . Restrike. Plain edge. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1003 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2021.

Russia Double Chervonets 1714 at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Chervonets 1714 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

