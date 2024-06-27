Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,13 g
  • Diameter 16 - 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨI (1710)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 550. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1710 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

