Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,13 g
- Diameter 16 - 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨI (1710)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 550. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1710 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
