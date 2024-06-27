Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨI (1710) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 550. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.

Сondition AU (6) XF (14) VF (12) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (2) BN (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (3)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (3)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (1)

Rare Coins (16)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (3)

Знак (1)