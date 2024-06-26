Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД. Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Cyrillic year

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД Cyrillic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД Cyrillic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Diameter 13 - 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) with mark НД. Cyrillic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 420. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (14)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (3)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 16500 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД at auction AURORA - May 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1718 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search