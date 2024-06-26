Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) НД. Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Cyrillic year
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,02 g
- Diameter 13 - 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) with mark НД. Cyrillic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 420. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 16500 RUB
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Search