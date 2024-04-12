Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.

Сondition XF (1) VF (5) F (3) Condition (slab) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) F15 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)