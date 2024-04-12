Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,05 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
807 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

