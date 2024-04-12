Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,05 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
807 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search