Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,13 g
- Diameter 16 - 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 15 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
