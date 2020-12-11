Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 НД. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Arabic year

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 НД Arabic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 НД Arabic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Diameter 13 - 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1721
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 with mark НД. Arabic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 НД at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 НД at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 НД at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 НД at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 НД at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 НД at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 НД at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 НД at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 НД at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 НД at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

