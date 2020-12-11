Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 НД. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 with mark НД. Arabic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

