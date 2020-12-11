Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 НД. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Arabic year
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,02 g
- Diameter 13 - 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1721
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 with mark НД. Arabic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
