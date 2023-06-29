Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720). Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) . Cyrillic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 5,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) BN (1) Service CGC (1)