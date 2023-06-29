Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720). Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Cyrillic year
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,02 g
- Diameter 13 - 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨК (1720)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) . Cyrillic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 5,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF35 BN CGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
