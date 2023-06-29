Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720). Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Cyrillic year

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) Cyrillic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) Cyrillic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Diameter 13 - 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨК (1720)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) . Cyrillic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 5,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF35 BN CGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

