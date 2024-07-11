Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) НД. Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Cyrillic year

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) НД Cyrillic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) НД Cyrillic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Diameter 13 - 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨК (1720)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) with mark НД. Cyrillic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) НД at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) НД at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
838 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) НД at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) НД at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) НД at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) НД at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) НД at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) НД at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) НД at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) НД at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) НД at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) НД at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) НД at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) НД at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) НД at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) НД at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) НД at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) НД at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) НД at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) НД at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) НД at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

