Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) НД. Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Cyrillic year
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,02 g
- Diameter 13 - 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨК (1720)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨК (1720) with mark НД. Cyrillic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
838 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
