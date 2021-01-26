Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 НД. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Arabic year
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,02 g
- Diameter 13 - 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1718
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 with mark НД. Arabic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 1,500. Bidding took place January 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
