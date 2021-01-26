Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 НД. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 with mark НД. Arabic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 1,500. Bidding took place January 19, 2021.

Сondition VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) F12 (1)