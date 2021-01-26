Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 НД. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Arabic year

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 НД Arabic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 НД Arabic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Diameter 13 - 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1718
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 with mark НД. Arabic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 1,500. Bidding took place January 19, 2021.

  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 НД at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition F12
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 НД at auction AURORA - December 16, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

