Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,13 g
- Diameter 16 - 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨИ (1708)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 31900 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
