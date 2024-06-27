Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.

