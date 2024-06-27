Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,13 g
  • Diameter 16 - 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨИ (1708)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 31900 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction RND - July 1, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction RND - July 1, 2021
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИ (1708) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1708 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
