Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,13 g
  • Diameter 16 - 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • AURORA (13)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (12)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (5)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Rare Coins (51)
  • RedSquare (7)
  • Roma Numismatics (4)
  • Russian Heritage (27)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2501 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1707 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1707 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search