Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,13 g
- Diameter 16 - 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2501 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1707 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
