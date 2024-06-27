Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (20) XF (62) VF (51) F (14) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (7) AU50 (1) XF45 (9) XF40 (5) VF35 (6) VF30 (5) VF25 (3) VF20 (1) DETAILS (7) BN (12) Service NGC (4) RNGA (10) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (9)

Auctiones (2)

AURORA (13)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (12)

Coins.ee (2)

Eeckhout (1)

Empire (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (5)

New York Sale (2)

Rare Coins (51)

RedSquare (7)

Roma Numismatics (4)

Russian Heritage (27)

Russiancoin (7)

SINCONA (3)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (1)