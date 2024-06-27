Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,2 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨ (1700)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
621 $
Price in auction currency 54800 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
542 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 5, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
12
