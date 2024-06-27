Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,2 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨ (1700)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Luxcoins (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
621 $
Price in auction currency 54800 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Luxcoins - March 23, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date March 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
542 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - September 5, 2017
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - September 5, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 5, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 21, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction AURORA - April 18, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2011
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨ (1700) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2011
Condition XF45
Selling price
