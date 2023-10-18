Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,27 g
  • Diameter 19 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨАI (1711)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Roma Numismatics (5)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Spink (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Spink - October 1, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1711 "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

