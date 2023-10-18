Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,27 g
- Diameter 19 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨАI (1711)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
