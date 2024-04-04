Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,27 g
- Diameter 19 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨѲ (1709)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,550. Bidding took place October 22, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 126 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1709 "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search