Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,27 g
  • Diameter 19 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨѲ (1709)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,550. Bidding took place October 22, 2018.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 126 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Empire - March 15, 2013
Seller Empire
Date March 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2012
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2012
Condition XF40
Selling price

