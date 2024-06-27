Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
927 $
Price in auction currency 81800 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 14, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1718 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search