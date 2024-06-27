Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2010.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
927 $
Price in auction currency 81800 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction AURORA - March 14, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 14, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF35 BN
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Empire - February 13, 2016
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1718 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

