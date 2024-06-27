Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2010.

