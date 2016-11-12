1 Kopek 1724 "Framework". Land under the horse (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework". Land under the horse. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 380,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Сondition XF (3) VF (3) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF25 (1)