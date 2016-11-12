Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1724 "Framework". Land under the horse (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Land under the horse
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 26 - 27 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1724
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework". Land under the horse. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 380,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
11563 $
Price in auction currency 380000 RUB
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search