Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1724 "Framework". Land under the horse (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Land under the horse

Obverse 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" Land under the horse - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" Land under the horse - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 26 - 27 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1724
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework". Land under the horse. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 380,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction AURORA - February 8, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date February 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction Empire - December 6, 2013
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
11563 $
Price in auction currency 380000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction Alexander - March 26, 2010
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework" at auction Alexander - March 26, 2010
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2010
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1724 "Framework", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1724 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search