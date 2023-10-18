Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) МД (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨЗI (1717)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (3)
- Katz (1)
- Lucernae Numismática (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 29000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1717 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search