Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) МД (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨЗI (1717)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) МД at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) МД at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) МД at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 29000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) МД at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) МД at auction AURORA - November 6, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) МД at auction AURORA - July 29, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) МД at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) МД at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) МД at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) МД at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1717 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1717 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search