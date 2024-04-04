Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) МД (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨEI (1715)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) МД at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) МД at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) МД at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) МД at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) МД at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) МД at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) МД at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) МД at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) МД at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) МД at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) МД at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) МД at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) МД at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) МД at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) МД at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) МД at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) МД at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) МД at auction AURORA - May 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) МД at auction AURORA - May 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
