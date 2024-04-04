Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) МД (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨEI (1715)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨEI (1715) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
