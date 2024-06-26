1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

