Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД "Type 1704-1718" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД "Type 1704-1718" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨДI (1714)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 19500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction Nomisma Aste - January 31, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1714 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

