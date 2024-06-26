Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) МД "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨДI (1714)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 19500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
