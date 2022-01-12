Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) WД (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) WД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) WД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨI (1710)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) with mark WД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1634 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) WД at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS60 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) WД at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) WД at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) WД at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) WД at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) WД at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) WД at auction AURORA - August 12, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date August 12, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) WД at auction MS67 - April 15, 2020
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) WД at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) WД at auction Empire - March 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date March 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) WД at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) WД at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) WД at auction Baldwin's - May 9, 2012
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

