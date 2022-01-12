1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) WД (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) with mark WД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1634 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Сondition AU (5) XF (2) VF (3) VG (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) BN (3) Service NGC (4)