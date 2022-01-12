Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) WД (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨI (1710)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨI (1710) with mark WД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1634 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1710 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
