Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨЗI (1717)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) with mark НДЗ. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
914 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1717 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
