Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨЗI (1717)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) with mark НДЗ. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
914 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1717 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

