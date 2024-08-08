1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НДЗ (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) with mark НДЗ. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

