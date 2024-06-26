Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НД (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨЗI (1717)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) with mark НД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 6400 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НД at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НД at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НД at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НД at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НД at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НД at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НД at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НД at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НД at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НД at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НД at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НД at auction MS67 - December 18, 2019
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НД at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НД at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НД at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НД at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НД at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НД at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НД at auction Empire - December 1, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

