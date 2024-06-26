Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) НД (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨЗI (1717)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨЗI (1717) with mark НД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 6400 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
