1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НДД "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) with mark НДД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1563 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 7, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1)