Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НДД "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НДД "Type 1704-1718" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НДД "Type 1704-1718" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨДI (1714)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) with mark НДД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1563 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 7, 2016.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НДД at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НДД at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НДД at auction Rauch - November 10, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1714 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
Search