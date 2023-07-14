Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) НДД "Type 1704-1718" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨДI (1714)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨДI (1714) with mark НДД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1563 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 7, 2016.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1714 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
