1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

