Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,53 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨАI (1711)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
