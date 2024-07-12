Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) БК (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,53 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨАI (1711)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (229) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨАI (1711) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1711 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
